Monsoon drenches Mumbai and much of Maharashtra amid El Nino
India
Mumbai and much of Maharashtra just got drenched by some serious monsoon showers, finally breaking the dry spell.
While roads are flooded and daily routines are a bit chaotic, the rain is actually good news after weeks of waiting for the monsoon.
Thanks to El Nino messing with wind patterns, West and Central India can expect more wet days this week.
Rain may replenish Maharashtra reservoirs
The heavy rainfall may help replenish reservoirs and calm fears about water shortages across Maharashtra. Farmers especially are breathing easier as crops get a much-needed boost.
IMD says Konkan-Goa will see rain all week, while East Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada should get their share by the weekend.