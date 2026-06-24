Monsoon drenches Mumbai and much of Maharashtra amid El Nino India Jun 24, 2026

Mumbai and much of Maharashtra just got drenched by some serious monsoon showers, finally breaking the dry spell.

While roads are flooded and daily routines are a bit chaotic, the rain is actually good news after weeks of waiting for the monsoon.

Thanks to El Nino messing with wind patterns, West and Central India can expect more wet days this week.