Southwest monsoon to cover entire south Bay of Bengal soon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon will advance into more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the coming days. The monsoon is also expected to cover the entire South Bay of Bengal and Northeastern states during this week. The IMD's forecast indicates that conditions are favorable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon in these regions.

Regional forecast Northeast India Northeast India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, is likely to witness heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is also expected in Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. Moreover, the IMD has warned of gusty winds over Assam and Meghalaya during this period.

Weather update South India In South India, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, and parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru. Other areas include Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Telangana. Heavy rainfall is expected over Lakshadweep South Interior Karnataka Coastal Andhra Pradesh Rayalaseema Coastal Karnataka parts of Telangana Tamil Nadu Kerala & Mahe North Interior Karnataka.

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Weather forecast East India In East India, Odisha is likely to witness isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Bihar may also see gusty winds. Heavy rainfall has been predicted in some parts of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

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Weather update Northwest India In Northwest India, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad are likely to witness light rainfall. Gusty winds are expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely in East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Uttarakhand, with hailstorm activity likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand.