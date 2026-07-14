Monsoon flight cancelations in India: airlines must provide basic services

If your flight gets canceled due to bad weather, airlines must offer a full refund or reroute you (if seats are available).

If you're stuck at the airport for hours, they should provide meals and hotel stays with transfers.

Vandekar suggests getting written proof of why your flight was canceled and keeping all receipts, just in case.

If things go sideways, you can file a complaint on AirSewa or use the Consumer Protection Act to make sure your rights are respected.