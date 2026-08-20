Monsoon floods overwhelm Ganga and Yamuna, Uttar Pradesh cities submerged
Heavy monsoon rains have pushed the Ganga and Yamuna rivers over their limits, flooding cities like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Unnao, and Kanpur.
Streets and homes are underwater, families have had to leave their neighborhoods, and daily routines are on hold.
Boat rides are paused for safety while disaster teams are out helping people get through the mess.
Varanasi ghats flooded, cremations moved higher
In Varanasi, the ghats, including Harishchandra and Manikarnika, are so flooded that cremations have moved to higher ground.
Over in Unnao's Shuklaganj area, people are using boats just to get basic supplies as power cuts hit, and water isn't safe.
In Prayagraj's Sangam area, religious gatherings are disrupted with key roads underwater.
Rescue teams remain on alert as everyone waits for the water to recede.