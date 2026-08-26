Monsoon H1N1 surge across Delhi and Karnataka as COVID emerges
India
H1N1 (swine flu) cases are rising fast this monsoon, with Delhi and Karnataka reporting high case counts: Delhi alone has over 2,000 cases, which is eight times higher than usual.
Officials are asking people to mask up and stay hygienic.
On top of that, new COVID-19 cases have popped up in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Karnataka nearly 4,000 H1N1 cases
Karnataka has nearly 4,000 H1N1 cases now, mostly in Bengaluru.
Health experts warn that catching both H1N1 and COVID-19 at once can be risky: symptoms like fever and fatigue overlap, so testing is key.
Doctors say your best bet is to get your flu shot, wear masks in crowds, wash hands often, and see a doctor if you feel really sick.