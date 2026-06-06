Monsoon hits Maharashtra on time despite delayed Kerala onset

Widespread impact

Monsoon advances to more areas in southern India

The IMD has said that the southwest monsoon has now covered more areas of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Goa, parts of Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. It has also reached most parts of Tamil Nadu and extended into more regions over the Bay of Bengal. The weather department expects favorable conditions for further advancement over the next few days into Telangana and northeast India.