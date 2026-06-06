Monsoon hits Maharashtra on time despite delayed Kerala onset
What's the story
The southwest monsoon reached Maharashtra on schedule on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The monsoon had hit Kerala three days late, arriving on June 4 instead of the normal date of June 1. Despite this delay, the monsoon advanced rapidly along India's west coast, reaching Goa by June 5 and entering Maharashtra a day later.
Widespread impact
Monsoon advances to more areas in southern India
The IMD has said that the southwest monsoon has now covered more areas of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Goa, parts of Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. It has also reached most parts of Tamil Nadu and extended into more regions over the Bay of Bengal. The weather department expects favorable conditions for further advancement over the next few days into Telangana and northeast India.
Agricultural boost
Widespread rainfall expected across Maharashtra
The timely arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra is expected to bring widespread rainfall across the state. This will provide relief from the summer heat and also help with the upcoming agricultural season. Farmers who are preparing for kharif crops will be particularly pleased with this development. The IMD's latest update also shows that the Northern Limit of Monsoon now passes through Devgad (Konkan), Koppal (Karnataka), Anantapuramu (Andhra Pradesh), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).