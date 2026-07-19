Monsoon landslides, flash floods kill at least 16 in India

Jammu and Kashmir saw the most loss with 11 deaths in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Rescue teams are out despite damaged roads, searching for missing people.

Authorities have paused the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage for now to keep everyone safe.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported two lightning deaths and dozens of blocked roads; Nagaland lost three lives to flash floods; and parts of West Bengal are bracing for more rain over the next two days.