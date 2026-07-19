Monsoon landslides, flash floods kill at least 16 in India
Monsoon rains have caused deadly landslides and flash floods across northern and eastern India, leaving at least 16 people dead on Sunday.
Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Nagaland reported deaths; West Bengal is bracing for further heavy rain, with the weather department warning that more heavy rain is likely this week.
Jammu and Kashmir report 11 deaths
Jammu and Kashmir saw the most loss with 11 deaths in Poonch and Rajouri districts.
Rescue teams are out despite damaged roads, searching for missing people.
Authorities have paused the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage for now to keep everyone safe.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported two lightning deaths and dozens of blocked roads; Nagaland lost three lives to flash floods; and parts of West Bengal are bracing for more rain over the next two days.