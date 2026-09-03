Monsoon leaves Delhi roads rough with potholes despite PWD repairs
Delhi's roads are looking rough this monsoon, with potholes and cracks popping up across several key stretches, especially on busy stretches like Mathura Road near Apollo Hospital and around Sarita Vihar.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has repeatedly undertaken drives to repair potholes on roughly 1,400km of roads under its jurisdiction and has put out fresh tenders for even more repairs.
S Velmurugan cites 1978 stormwater drainage
So, what's causing all this damage? Experts point to Delhi's outdated stormwater drainage system from 1978.
"When water just sits on bitumen roads, it seeps in and weakens them," explains S Velmurugan from the National Council of Applied Economic Research.
Concrete roads would hold up better but aren't common in the city yet.
Until Delhi upgrades its drainage for real, commuters can expect bumpy rides every monsoon — and plenty of traffic headaches in the meantime.