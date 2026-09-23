Monsoon leaves west UP early, heavy rain for east-central UP
India
The southwest monsoon has started leaving West Uttar Pradesh four days ahead of schedule, according to the India Meteorological Department.
But don't put away your umbrellas just yet; thanks to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal, East and Central Uttar Pradesh are in for heavy rain this week.
Expect a noticeable temperature drop (by 6 to 9 degrees Celsius) across the state.
Uttar Pradesh records 6% rainfall deficit
Uttar Pradesh is currently facing a 6% rainfall deficit overall. East Uttar Pradesh has seen 12% less rain than usual, while West Uttar Pradesh actually got a bit more than average.
The rainfall hasn't been evenly spread: 14 districts are running dry, but 31 districts have had extra downpours this season.