Monsoon lightning causing concern as 3,000 die annually in India
India
Monsoon rains are here, and while they cool things down, lightning strikes are causing serious concern.
Each year, about 3,000 people lose their lives to lightning in India, mostly during the stormy monsoon months.
Rural outdoor work raises lightning risk
Rural communities get hit hardest since many people work outdoors.
States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha see the most cases.
Taking shelter under trees or ignoring thunder warnings makes things riskier for those caught outside.
Experts: shelter indoors 30 minutes
Experts say if you hear thunder, head indoors right away: avoid open spaces and isolated trees.
Experts recommend waiting at least 30 minutes after the last thunder before going back outside.
Simple steps can really help keep you safe this monsoon season.