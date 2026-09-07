Monsoon pause starts in northern and northwestern India September 7

Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh just got drenched with 381mm of rain in one day, breaking its all-time monthly rainfall record.

Now, as the dry spell sets in, expect sunny days and rising temperatures across the region.

The weather projections say this hot and dry phase could last until September 12, but keep an eye out: another round of monsoon rains might return from September 12 through September 18 if a low-pressure area forms over the Bay of Bengal.