Monsoon picks up across India but northern states miss rain

Since June 4, India has seen 14% less rain than usual. Northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab are especially dry, with deficits up to 43%.

Southern states such as Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are not faring much better.

On the flip side, central and western regions such as Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are actually getting more rain than average this year.

Meteorologists say steady monsoon activity is key if the drier states want to catch up.