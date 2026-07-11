Monsoon rains and landslides collapse Kinnaur's Sangla bridge, isolating villages

Officials warn to avoid Parbati riverbanks

Flooded streams have already damaged a home in Lippa village and put others at risk.

Meanwhile, dam operations at NHPC's Parbati II power station caused water levels to spike in the Parbati River, prompting officials to warn everyone, especially locals and tourists, to stay away from riverbanks.

With more rain expected across several districts, authorities are urging people to stay away from riverbanks.