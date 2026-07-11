Monsoon rains and landslides collapse Kinnaur's Sangla bridge, isolating villages
India
Nonstop monsoon rains and landslides hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Saturday, causing a key bridge in Sangla Valley to collapse into the Tongtongche Stream.
The bridge, built just last year, was declared unsafe a day earlier and its fall has now left several villages cut off from road access.
Officials warn to avoid Parbati riverbanks
Flooded streams have already damaged a home in Lippa village and put others at risk.
Meanwhile, dam operations at NHPC's Parbati II power station caused water levels to spike in the Parbati River, prompting officials to warn everyone, especially locals and tourists, to stay away from riverbanks.
With more rain expected across several districts, authorities are urging people to stay away from riverbanks.