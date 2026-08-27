Monsoon rains leave 45 Indian power plants low on coal

Heavy rainfall in some of the key coal-rich Indian states, including Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, has hit mining and slowed the transportation of the fuel for power plants, plus a weak monsoon thanks to El Nino has made it tough to keep up with power needs, especially at night when people need more cooling.

Coal stocks fell 19% from end-July levels.

To keep the lights on, the power ministry has asked some plants to delay maintenance until the supply situation becomes clearer.

The situation highlights how important it is for India's energy system to handle weather surprises while keeping up with growing demand.