Monsoon returns August 20 to 24 in eastern central India
India
Heads up: after a dry spell, the southwest monsoon is making a comeback between August 20 and 24.
Expect widespread rain in eastern and central India, thanks to a low-pressure system from the Bay of Bengal and shifts in the monsoon trough.
Six states face heavy rain
If you're in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, or Chhattisgarh, get ready for several rounds of moderate to heavy rain.
The next 48 hours look especially wet for eastern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand's foothills, so keep an eye out for possible flooding or waterlogging.
Residents should stay alert for weather updates as things could change quickly.