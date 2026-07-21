Monsoon returns to Rajasthan as Sikar records 10cm rain
India
After two dry weeks, the monsoon has finally returned to Rajasthan, bringing some much-needed rain, especially to the eastern districts.
Sikar got hit hardest with 10cm of rainfall in just 24 hours, and places like Nawalgarh and Jhunjhunu also saw heavy showers.
The weather department says this rainy spell should stick around for another four or five days thanks to a cyclonic system.
Rajasthan still faces 20.25% rainfall deficit
Some cities are feeling the impact already: Sikar faced serious waterlogging, with flooded roads and even train disruptions as water reached up to four feet in spots.
Still, despite all this rain, Rajasthan is running a 20.25% rainfall deficit so far this season: only Bikaner and Churu have had more rain than usual.