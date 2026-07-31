Monsoon to gain strength in early August: IMD
What's the story
India's southwest monsoon is likely to gain strength in early August, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The all-India monsoon rainfall deficit has narrowed down to 14%, a major improvement from earlier this season. The revival of the monsoon is mainly due to a deep depression moving across Maharashtra, which has pulled in huge moisture from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
Weather systems
Factors behind monsoon revival
The deep depression, along with an active monsoon trough and a strengthened Somali Jet, has created favorable conditions for widespread heavy rainfall.
The Somali Jet is a strong low-level wind stream that carries moisture across the Arabian Sea toward the Indian subcontinent.
This combination has led to intense showers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and neighboring regions.
Forecast
Rainfall status across India
The IMD's rainfall maps show Central and Northwest India are now witnessing near-normal seasonal rainfall. However, South Peninsula and East/Northeast India still face shortfalls.
States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh have seen significant improvement in rainfall over the past week.
The IMD expects monsoon recovery to continue into early August with new low-pressure systems likely developing over the Bay of Bengal.
Agricultural impact
Impact on agriculture and reservoirs
The active monsoon phase is likely to bring widespread rainfall across central, western, and parts of northern India.
If the trend continues, it could further reduce the all-India rainfall deficit in the coming weeks.
This would improve water storage in reservoirs and benefit kharif crops, easing agricultural productivity concerns.
Meteorologists say this period will be key in determining if India can make up for much of its rainfall deficit from earlier months.