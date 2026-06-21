Monsoon likely to advance in Maharashtra, Telangana, eastern states

Wind update

Squally weather likely over coastal regions

Wind speeds reached 43km/h at Karjat in Raigad district and 33km/h at Santacruz in Mumbai. In Madhya Maharashtra, Dondaicha recorded winds of 50km/h while Kalwan saw speeds of 48km/h. Marathwada witnessed wind speeds of up to 39km/h at Badnapur and 37km/h at Parli Vaijnath. Squally weather with winds of 40-50km/h gusting to 60km/h is likely over the coastal regions of Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep area, and the Gulf of Mannar adjoining parts of the Arabian Sea during this period.