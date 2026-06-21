Monsoon likely to advance in Maharashtra, Telangana, eastern states
What's the story
The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, and eastern states by June 23. The forecast has predicted an increase in rainfall across South Konkan-Goa from June 22. Coastal areas of Maharashtra and Goa have been warned about squally winds, with fishermen advised to stay ashore during this period. Thunderstorms are also expected in different parts of the region.
Weather update
Heat wave conditions prevailed in North Madhya Maharashtra
The Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through several locations, including Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, and Ranchi. Isolated thunderstorms were reported over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, while isolated rainfall occurred over Konkan-Goa and Marathwada. Heat wave conditions prevailed in pockets of North Madhya Maharashtra, with hot and humid weather recorded in parts of Konkan-Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra.
City forecast
Light rain expected in Mumbai
Mumbai and neighboring areas are likely to see partly cloudy skies in the next 48 hours, with chances of light rain in the evening or night. Hot and humid conditions may prevail in isolated pockets during the first 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively, during this time.
Rainfall outlook
Rainfall expected across Konkan-Goa from June 20
North Konkan is likely to witness isolated rainfall from June 20 to June 23, improving to scattered rainfall on June 24 and 25. South Konkan-Goa is expected to receive isolated rainfall on June 20, scattered rainfall on June 21, fairly widespread rainfall on June 22, and widespread rainfall from June 23 to June 26. South Madhya Maharashtra is also likely to see isolated rainfall till June 22 with scattered activity thereafter.
Wind update
Squally weather likely over coastal regions
Wind speeds reached 43km/h at Karjat in Raigad district and 33km/h at Santacruz in Mumbai. In Madhya Maharashtra, Dondaicha recorded winds of 50km/h while Kalwan saw speeds of 48km/h. Marathwada witnessed wind speeds of up to 39km/h at Badnapur and 37km/h at Parli Vaijnath. Squally weather with winds of 40-50km/h gusting to 60km/h is likely over the coastal regions of Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep area, and the Gulf of Mannar adjoining parts of the Arabian Sea during this period.