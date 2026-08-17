Monsoon: Heavy rain warnings in Punjab, Bihar, Himachal, Gujarat
What's the story
The monsoon has become irregular across India, with the rain-bearing trough moving away from Delhi-NCR and easing over Maharashtra. However, heavy rains are expected in Punjab, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat. Mumbai and Thane experienced intermittent rain on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall in several states throughout the day.
Forecast discrepancies
Delhi's weather forecast today
There is a difference in reports regarding Delhi's weather.
Live Hindustan reports that the monsoon axis has shifted toward the Himalayan foothills, reducing activity over Delhi-NCR. The report rules out heavy rain for the next few days, predicting light cloud cover and isolated drizzle instead.
However, The Economic Times cites IMD as forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi today with a high of nearly 34°C and low of nearly 28°C.
Regional forecast
Maharashtra's weather forecast today
Mumbai and Thane witnessed intermittent rain on Monday morning. In the Konkan region, Raigad and Ratnagiri are on yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rain.
North Maharashtra is likely to see light to moderate rain over Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and adjoining ghats after a recent lull.
West Maharashtra's Pune, Kolhapur and Satara ghats are under a yellow alert for heavy to very heavy showers.
Weather alerts
Weather warnings in Punjab and Bihar
Punjab is under heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings for Pathankot, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Amritsar, Barnala, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Fazilka.
Bihar too has similar warnings for Gaya, Banka, Jamui, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Kaimur, Nalanda, Nawada, Aurangabad, Vaishali, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, and Lakhisarai.
Patna's high is expected around 32°C with a low of 27°C.
Weather alerts
Weather warnings in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat
Himachal Pradesh is likely to see light to moderate rain in most areas, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD has warned of continued intense rainfall activity in the state.
In Gujarat, heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Dahod, Narmada, Tapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Panchmahal, and Vadodara.
Ahmedabad's high is expected around 32°C with a low of 27°C.