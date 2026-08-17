Monsoon: Heavy rain warnings in Punjab, Bihar, Himachal, Gujarat

There is a difference in reports regarding Delhi's weather.

Live Hindustan reports that the monsoon axis has shifted toward the Himalayan foothills, reducing activity over Delhi-NCR. The report rules out heavy rain for the next few days, predicting light cloud cover and isolated drizzle instead.

However, The Economic Times cites IMD as forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi today with a high of nearly 34°C and low of nearly 28°C.