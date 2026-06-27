IMD predicts favorable conditions for monsoon advancement in some states
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted favorable conditions for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of northwest and central India. The IMD's forecast includes heavy rainfall at isolated places across several states, including Bihar and Chhattisgarh. It said that conditions are favorable for monsoon advancement over some more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Regional forecast
Rainfall expected in Northeast India
The IMD has also predicted widespread rainfall in Northeast India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between June 27 and July 2, while isolated thunderstorms are likely from 27 to 30 June. Heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh on June 28-29 and Assam & Meghalaya from June 27-July 1. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, with widespread rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on 27 June and isolated to scattered rainfall thereafter.
Southern forecast
Weather in South India
In South India, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe are likely to witness widespread rainfall from June 27-July 2. North Interior Karnataka will see similar conditions on June 27-29 and July 2. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also expected to receive rainfall on June 27-28, while Telangana will witness similar weather till June 30. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today, along with Assam & Meghalaya.
Heatwave alert
Heatwave conditions to prevail in parts of UP
The IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions to prevail over isolated parts of West and East Uttar Pradesh on June 27 and 28. Severe heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of East Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Hot and humid weather is expected over Odisha on June 27, according to the IMD's forecast.