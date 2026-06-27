IMD's forecast includes heavy rainfall at isolated places

IMD predicts favorable conditions for monsoon advancement in some states

By Snehil Singh 11:59 am Jun 27, 202611:59 am

What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted favorable conditions for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of northwest and central India. The IMD's forecast includes heavy rainfall at isolated places across several states, including Bihar and Chhattisgarh. It said that conditions are favorable for monsoon advancement over some more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.