Monsoon withdrawing yet IMD warns heavy rain in Punjab, Uttarakhand

A Western Disturbance (basically a weather system bringing moisture from the west) is hanging over Himachal Pradesh, which often leads to wet weather when it hits the Himalayas.

There are also troughs (think of them as invisible lines where air pressure drops) stretching across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and even linking up with central Pakistan.

According to the IMD, expect more rainy days until mid-October; this could mean trouble for crops and might cause some local flooding too.