Monsoon withdrawing yet IMD warns heavy rain in Punjab, Uttarakhand
Even though the southwest monsoon is withdrawing from India, places like Punjab and Uttarakhand are still seeing rain and thunderstorms.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out warnings for heavy rain in these states and nearby areas, saying this isn't leftover monsoon but a result of several weather systems mixing things up.
IMD: rain till mid-October risks crops
A Western Disturbance (basically a weather system bringing moisture from the west) is hanging over Himachal Pradesh, which often leads to wet weather when it hits the Himalayas.
There are also troughs (think of them as invisible lines where air pressure drops) stretching across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and even linking up with central Pakistan.
According to the IMD, expect more rainy days until mid-October; this could mean trouble for crops and might cause some local flooding too.