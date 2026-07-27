Montek Singh Ahluwalia to head Tamil Nadu Revenue Augmentation Committee

The team will look at monetizing assets, getting more from public sector dividends, and updating alcohol tax policies.

They will use technology to fix inefficiencies in revenue collection and have access to government data, plus the power to call officials or set up subgroups for specific tasks.

Members include K.P. Krishnan, Arbind Modi, Najib Shah, M.A. Siddique, and M. Suresh Babu, with support from the Finance Department over three months to make sure their ideas actually get put into action.