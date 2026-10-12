Moradabad men accuse BJP MLA Sushant Singh's son of torture
In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, three men, including two domestic workers, have accused the son of BJP MLA Sushant Singh of being illegally confined and tortured at the MLA's residence after a gold bracelet belonging to the legislator's son went missing.
They say they were beaten and given electric shocks, and want an FIR filed against six known people and nine others.
Right now, no police case has been registered.
Victims hospitalized Sushant Singh denies harm
The victims, Atul, Lavesh, and their friend Ramu, are all in the hospital, with Ramu reportedly in critical condition.
Ramu's mother says her son was taken from their home on October 7, while Atul and Lavesh were already being held at the residence.
Meanwhile, Singh claims the workers were only questioned about the missing bracelet and not harmed.
Local MP Ruchi Veera is calling for swift justice as police continue their investigation.