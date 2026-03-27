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Home / News / India News / 'Morality, law separate': Allahabad HC says live-in relationship not offense
'Morality, law separate': Allahabad HC says live-in relationship not offense
The court emphasized that morality and law should be separate

'Morality, law separate': Allahabad HC says live-in relationship not offense

By Snehil Singh
Mar 27, 2026
03:19 pm
What's the story

The Allahabad High Court has observed that a married man living with another woman in a live-in relationship is not an offense. The court emphasized that morality and law should be kept separate while delivering its judgment, Bar and Bench reported. The ruling came during the hearing of a plea seeking protection for a live-in couple who were facing threats from the woman's family.

Legal proceedings

No offense under law, says court

The court, headed by Justices JJ Munir and Tarun Saxena, observed that the woman's family's claims that the man had kidnapped her were not established. The family alleged he did this to force the woman, aged 18, into marriage. However, the court ruled there is no offense under the law for a married man living with an adult woman by consent.

Protection order

Court directs police to ensure couple's safety

The court also directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shahjahanpur to ensure the couple's safety and security. It restrained the woman's family from contacting them "directly or through any electronic means of communication or through...others" or entering their home. The court said, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, shall be personally responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the petitioners.

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Police responsibility

Court highlights police's responsibility

The court noted that the woman's parents had threatened her with death, and both she and her partner feared honor killing. It stressed that protecting two adults living together is the police's duty. The court said no action had been taken on a complaint filed by the woman with Shahjahanpur's SP. The court issued a notice to the state for April 8 and granted protection to the couple in a kidnapping case registered by the woman's family.

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