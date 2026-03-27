'Morality, law separate': Allahabad HC says live-in relationship not offense

The Allahabad High Court has observed that a married man living with another woman in a live-in relationship is not an offense. The court emphasized that morality and law should be kept separate while delivering its judgment, Bar and Bench reported. The ruling came during the hearing of a plea seeking protection for a live-in couple who were facing threats from the woman's family.

Legal proceedings No offense under law, says court The court, headed by Justices JJ Munir and Tarun Saxena, observed that the woman's family's claims that the man had kidnapped her were not established. The family alleged he did this to force the woman, aged 18, into marriage. However, the court ruled there is no offense under the law for a married man living with an adult woman by consent.

Protection order Court directs police to ensure couple's safety The court also directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shahjahanpur to ensure the couple's safety and security. It restrained the woman's family from contacting them "directly or through any electronic means of communication or through...others" or entering their home. The court said, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, shall be personally responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the petitioners.

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