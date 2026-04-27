More than 1.3 million return to India as flights resume
India
Since late February, more than 1.3 million passengers have made their way back from West Asia as tensions continue in the region.
The Ministry of External Affairs says flight options are getting better: there are 105 flights running today from the UAE to India, and airlines like Gulf Air, Jazeera Airways, and Kuwait Airways have restarted services through open airspaces.
Over 2,400 Indians evacuated from Iran
Qatar Airways is flying under limited conditions, while Air India and IndiGo are expected to resume soon.
The government has asked Indian nationals to avoid traveling to Iran for now; meanwhile, over 2,400 Indians are being evacuated from there by land.
Flights out of Israel and Iraq remain limited but are still helping people get home as the situation keeps changing.