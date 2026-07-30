More than 130 Indians affected after Dubai Iranian hospital closure
India
More than 130 Indians working at an Iranian hospital in Dubai are facing tough times after the facility was shut down by local authorities.
The Indian government has stepped in, raising the issue with UAE officials and highlighting the challenges these employees are dealing with.
Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh updated Parliament about the situation on July 30.
Indian missions assist, UAE decides visas
Indian missions in the UAE are helping those affected, but visa decisions remain up to UAE authorities.
Kerala MP Jose K Mani pushed for a review of visa restrictions, especially since many impacted workers are healthcare professionals from Kerala.
The government says it's committed to supporting its citizens abroad, but some hurdles still remain.