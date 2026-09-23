More than 90 citizens call AIMPLB's campaign ill-conceived, urge UCC
India
More than 90 well-known citizens, including actors and activists, are calling out the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's new "Save India, Save Shariat" campaign.
They feel it's "ill-conceived" and could stir up tension, urging instead support for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that puts gender equality and human rights first.
Signatories, groups urge personal law review
Signatories like Naseeruddin Shah and Teesta Setalvad argue that AIMPLB's version of Shariat law is shaped by outdated patriarchal ideas, not divine will.
Groups such as IMSD and BMMA want personal laws to be reviewed through a justice-and-equality lens, saying it's time for reforms that truly reflect fairness in today's society.