More than 9.13 million Maharashtra farmers miss NMSY ₹2,000 payouts
More than 9.13 million farmers in Maharashtra haven't received their ₹2,000 every four months support under the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Yojana (NSMY) for the past year, through November 2026.
The scheme was meant to give farmers a financial boost in three parts, but the money was redirected to cover things like drought relief and contractor payments instead.
Maharashtra delays 5,467cr, reallocates 1,300cr
Even though the central government sent funds at the end of October, Maharashtra's finance department hasn't released the ₹5,467 crore needed for these payments yet.
To try and fix this, ₹1,300 crore is being pulled from other welfare budgets.
Agriculture Minister Dattatreya Bharne says they're committed to continuing NSMY and are working to speed up payments despite these funding challenges.