More than a 3rd of 570 Delhi dengue cases untraceable
India
Over a third of dengue cases reported in Delhi this year are basically lost because addresses are either wrong or incomplete.
Out of 570 cases, officials say 208 can't be tracked down, making it really hard to spot outbreak zones or plan targeted responses, even though dengue reporting has been mandatory since 2021.
Only 272 Delhi cases confirmed local
Of the remaining cases, another 90 actually came from outside Delhi, so only 272 are confirmed local.
Health Minister Pankaj Kumar has asked agencies to step up mosquito control and awareness drives, but missing information keeps slowing things down.
Meanwhile, North Delhi residents say fogging isn't enough and waterlogging is still a big issue, so finding and fixing real hotspots remains tricky.