Morudia Chemicals blaze, explosions in Saykha GIDC, Gujarat, workers safe
India
A huge fire broke out at Morudia Chemicals in Saykha GIDC, Gujarat, with several explosions and thick smoke filling the area.
Thankfully, all workers on site managed to escape safely before things got worse.
Firefighters contained solvent fueled blaze
Firefighters had their hands full as stored solvents made the blaze spread fast and caused panic in nearby areas.
It took four fire trucks and nearly two hours to get things under control, but their quick action (and the timely evacuation) kept the fire from spreading further or turning into a bigger disaster.