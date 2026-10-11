Most Indian schools open October 12, check with your school
India
Most schools across India will be open on October 12, 2026, since there's no nationwide holiday.
Still, a few places might close schools for local holidays or bad weather.
It's best to double-check with your school, just in case.
Delhi NCR, 6 states expect classes
If you're in Delhi-NCR (like Noida or Gurugram) or states like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, classes are expected as usual unless your school says otherwise.
Keep an eye on official school messages (websites, WhatsApp groups, or text messages) for any last-minute changes.
Checking state education department updates can also help you stay ahead of any surprises.