Most Indian schools open October 17 2026, check school messages
India
Most schools across India will be open on October 17, 2026: there is no nationwide holiday.
In Delhi-NCR (think Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad), classes are expected as usual.
Still, it's smart to check your school's official messages just in case anything changes last minute.
Bihar schools closed for Durga Puja
Bihar students get a break from October 17-21, 2026 for Durga Puja.
Meanwhile, schools in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana plan to stay open as normal.
Uttar Pradesh schools are also likely to be running unless your specific board or school says otherwise.
So, keep an eye on your school website or notices for updates.