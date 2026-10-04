Most schools across India will be open on October 5
If you're wondering about school on October 5, here's the quick answer: most schools across India will be open as usual.
Gandhi Jayanti just passed on October 2, but there's no nationwide school holiday announced for October 5.
Tamil Nadu students are heading back after their break ends on October 4.
Unless your local school announces something different, expect classes to go on.
India school holidays begin mid October
The big school holidays are actually lined up for later this month, thanks to festivals like Dussehra and Durga Puja.
For example, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh schools close from around October 10, and West Bengal higher-secondary schools start their Durga Puja break from October 15.
So if you're looking forward to a longer break, hang in there: those festival holidays are just around the corner!