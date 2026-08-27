Mother donates Surinder Kaur's organs at PGIMER to 4 people
India
After a tragic accident left 18-year-old Surinder Kaur from Kharar brain-dead, her mother made the brave decision to donate her organs at PGIMER in Chandigarh.
Thanks to this choice, Surinder's kidneys, pancreas, and corneas are now helping four people live healthier lives.
Marathon 13-hour surgery transplants kidney pancreas
One kidney and a pancreas went to a 31-year-old man in a tough, marathon surgery that took nearly 13 hours and involved multiple medical teams.
Doctors called it possible only because everyone worked together.
Her other kidney was given to a 15-year-old patient, while two more people will regain their sight with her donated corneas.