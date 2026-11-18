Mother in Bahraich Uttar Pradesh rescues 6 year old daughter
A mother in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, jumped into action when a leopard tried to drag her six-year-old daughter out of her home early Tuesday morning, around 4:00am.
Thanks to her quick thinking and courage, she managed to pull her daughter free from the animal's grip.
Divya treated at district hospital
The girl, Divya, was hurt but is now getting treatment at the district hospital.
Forest officials confirmed a leopard was involved and gave the family ₹5,000 for support.
They have set up a cage trap and are keeping an eye on the area.