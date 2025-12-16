MP man rescued after sending SOS from abductor's smartwatch
What's the story
A 25-year-old hotel manager, Saurabh Sharma, was rescued in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district after he used a smartwatch to send an SOS, according to a report by NDTV. The incident took place after Sharma was abducted over a loan dispute with local moneylenders Hemant Sharma alias Chhotu Tyagi and Sachin Tyagi. Despite repaying ₹3.20 lakh on a loan of ₹2.90 lakh, the accused demanded an additional ₹6 lakh, threatening violence.
Kidnapping details
Sharma's abduction and assault by moneylenders
Sharma was abducted near his home in Koteshwar Colony when he refused to ride with the accused on a motorcycle. He was taken to Sachin Tyagi's house, where he was confined and assaulted for refusing to pay the demanded amount. After the assault, Sharma noticed a smartwatch belonging to Sachin Tyagi lying nearby, which he used to call his girlfriendand alert her to his location.
Rescue operation
Smartwatch SOS leads to swift police action
Sharma's girlfriend immediately informed his father, who rushed to the police for help. The police acted swiftly on the complaint and detained Hemant Sharma. Under pressure from law enforcement, Sachin Tyagi released Saurabh Sharma. Both accused were arrested shortly. Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Gwalior Krishna Pal Singh confirmed the arrests and said they were made over illegal money lending practices with exorbitant interest rates.