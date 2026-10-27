MPs' unauthorized visit sparks FIR at Jamia Millia Islamia
India
Things have gotten tense at Jamia Millia Islamia after teachers accused some political leaders of making the student protests worse.
Two Congress MPs showed up on campus without permission, which led to an FIR.
Students are mainly asking for their student union back and want clear information about upcoming elections.
Jamia says student union elections planned
To calm things down, the university says it will hold student union elections within 15 days once a new constitution is approved.
They have also lifted suspensions against students and started looking into how security handled things.
A committee is now working on rewriting the union rules, since the Jamia Millia Islamia Students's Union was dissolved in 2006 (20 years ago, as of October 2026) after violence.