MPSC aspirant Prathamesh dies by suicide amid 2.5L debt

Prathamesh was facing debts of about ₹2.5 lakh, which he listed along with names of lenders and repayments in his note.

Police are now looking into how these debts built up and are questioning his family, who were also struggling financially.

Officer Hrishikesh Rawale said the loan details are central to the inquiry, and Prathamesh's body is undergoing a postmortem as part of the investigation.