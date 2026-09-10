MPSC aspirant Prathamesh dies by suicide amid 2.5L debt
India
A 28-year-old civil service hopeful named Prathamesh died by suicide in Maharashtra, reportedly due to financial pressure over a ₹2.5 lakh debt.
He was preparing for the MPSC exam and left a two-page note naming 19 people and detailing borrowed and repaid money, as revealed in a two-page note found at his rented flat in Navi Peth.
Police question family over 2.5L debt
Prathamesh was facing debts of about ₹2.5 lakh, which he listed along with names of lenders and repayments in his note.
Police are now looking into how these debts built up and are questioning his family, who were also struggling financially.
Officer Hrishikesh Rawale said the loan details are central to the inquiry, and Prathamesh's body is undergoing a postmortem as part of the investigation.