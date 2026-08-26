MPSC cancels drug inspector recruitment after question paper leak
What's the story
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has canceled the recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector, Group-B, in the Food and Drug Administration Department. The decision comes after allegations of a question paper leak before the screening examination held on March 22, 2026. The MPSC received complaints from candidates and public representatives between July 22 and 26, alleging that some candidates had access to the question paper before the exam.
Twitter Post
Notification by MPSC
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has decided to cancel the recruitment process conducted for the post of Drug Inspector, Group-B in the Food and Drug Administration Department. This decision was taken in the background of a preliminary inquiry conducted after… pic.twitter.com/DLQiHeytGE— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026
Investigation initiated
Inquiry found prima facie evidence of leaked question set
The MPSC filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police on July 27, seeking an investigation into the allegations of a question paper leak.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office, submitted a preliminary inquiry report to the commission.
According to media reports, the inquiry found prima facie evidence that one candidate received and benefited from the leaked question set.
Recruitment canceled
Fresh examination to be conducted for Drug Inspector posts
The MPSC has now canceled the recruitment process to uphold the confidentiality, integrity, transparency, and impartiality of its examinations.
The commission said it aims to maintain candidates' confidence in its recruitment process.
Candidates who had applied earlier won't have to submit fresh applications or pay an additional examination fee for the re-examination.
The new date for the re-exam will be announced separately by the MPSC.
Process halted
Recruitment process for Drug Inspector posts
The recruitment notification for Drug Inspector posts was issued on July 29, 2025. The screening examination was held on March 22, 2026, across six divisional headquarters in Maharashtra.
The results were declared on June 12, with 506 candidates shortlisted for interviews. Interviews were conducted from July 1-22 with 488 candidates appearing. Of the 488, three were declared ineligible, while 485 candidates were found eligible for the drug inspector's post.