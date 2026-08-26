MPSC drug inspector exam leak: Gaurav Patil accused, 6 arrested
India
A big twist in the MPSC Drug Inspector exam leak: six people, including three commission employees, have been arrested.
The whistleblower, 24-year-old Gaurav Patil, is now accused of actually organizing the leak.
He allegedly got the leaked paper for his then-girlfriend Rutuja, who ended up ranking seventh.
Investigators say Gaurav Patil paid ₹5L
Investigators say Gaurav worked with a middleman to pay ₹5 lakh to MPSC insiders for the paper, which was passed to Rutuja through her father.
After Gaurav and Rutuja broke up, he reported the leak but was soon found to be involved himself.
The MPSC has canceled the exam and announced a retest: registered candidates don't need to reapply.
Police have also issued a notice to Rutuja.