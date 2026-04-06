MSRDC says Mumbai Pune expressway will expand to 10 lanes
India
Big news if you travel between Mumbai and Pune: The expressway is set to expand to 10 lanes.
The MSRDC says this upgrade aims to finally ease all that traffic and make drives smoother.
Construction will kick off after the monsoon and should be done by 2029-30.
Expressway tolls may run until 2060
To pay for the project, tolls might stick around until 2060 (15 years longer than planned), so loan repayments can happen.
Also, a new missing link route is opening in May, letting you skip Lonavala and Khandala entirely for a faster, safer trip through the ghats.
All in all, Maharashtra's road game is about to level up.