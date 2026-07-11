MSRTC adds 200 extra trips as Mumbai Pune trains canceled
India
If you are traveling between Mumbai and Pune, heads-up: about 30 daily trains are canceled until at least July 17 because landslides damaged the Lonavala-Karjat rail section after heavy rains.
To keep everyone moving, MSRTC just announced 200 extra bus trips on this busy route, as shared by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.
Depots told to dispatch more busses
MSRTC usually runs about 100 busses a day here, but now they are adding 200 extra trips of ordinary busses, which include both E-Shivai electric and regular ST busses, to handle the rush.
Depots have been told to send out more busses if needed, so even with train delays, your travel plans do not have to hit pause.