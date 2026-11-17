MSRTC suspends Anil Savare and Udebhan Meshram after Roha incident
MSRTC has suspended a driver and conductor for leaving two young girls behind in Roha on November 14, 2026.
After an internal probe and media attention, driver Anil Savare and conductor Udebhan Meshram were found at fault and suspended as of November 16, 2026.
Pratap Sarnaik calls for stricter guidelines
Maharashtra transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik called the incident a serious lapse in safety, especially for minors.
He has asked MSRTC to roll out stricter guidelines so this does not happen again, warning that any repeat could mean losing their jobs.
The focus is clear: keeping all passengers, especially children, women, and seniors, safe on every ride.