Mu. Ka. Muthu—son of Karunanidhi—passes away at 77

Born in 1947 to Karunanidhi's first wife Padmavathi, Muthu was originally seen as a political heir but was later nudged toward acting to counter the influence of superstar-politician MGR.

He made his debut in the 1970 film Pillaiyo Pillai and acted in several movies, even singing playback for some memorable songs.

Despite coming from a powerful political and cinematic lineage, he struggled to find lasting success in either field and eventually stepped back from public life due to health issues.