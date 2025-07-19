Mu. Ka. Muthu—son of Karunanidhi—passes away at 77
Mu. Ka. Muthu, eldest son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and half-brother to current CM MK Stalin, passed away in Chennai at 77 after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife and two children, with final rites being held at his family home in Gopalapuram.
Muthu was originally seen as a political heir
Born in 1947 to Karunanidhi's first wife Padmavathi, Muthu was originally seen as a political heir but was later nudged toward acting to counter the influence of superstar-politician MGR.
He made his debut in the 1970 film Pillaiyo Pillai and acted in several movies, even singing playback for some memorable songs.
Despite coming from a powerful political and cinematic lineage, he struggled to find lasting success in either field and eventually stepped back from public life due to health issues.
His last public contribution was in 2008
Muthu's last known work was a song for a 2008 film, marking the end of his public contributions.
His journey reflects both the weight and complexity of growing up in an iconic family—his passing closes another chapter from Karunanidhi's era in Tamil Nadu's political and cinema history.
