Mugdha Deshmukh found dead in Pune flat after UK return

Deshmukh's sudden move back from the UK and secretive behavior raised red flags for her family, who reached out to friends and authorities when she went missing.

Police tracked her down to a Gahunje-area flat (rented in April 2025 but only occupied by Deshmukh after August 2025) where she was found with no visible injuries.

Investigators are now waiting on medical tests to figure out what happened, as the case continues to unfold.