Mugdha Deshmukh found dead in Pune flat after UK return
India
A 34-year-old woman, Mugdha Deshmukh, was found dead in her rented Pune flat on Thursday.
She had left for the UK in July 2025 to pursue an MBA, but quietly returned to India in August 2025.
Her family grew worried after losing touch with her and spotting odd food delivery charges back home.
Police await medical tests
Deshmukh's sudden move back from the UK and secretive behavior raised red flags for her family, who reached out to friends and authorities when she went missing.
Police tracked her down to a Gahunje-area flat (rented in April 2025 but only occupied by Deshmukh after August 2025) where she was found with no visible injuries.
Investigators are now waiting on medical tests to figure out what happened, as the case continues to unfold.