Mughalsarai Kali temple collapses during road demolition, Baldev Yadav dies
India
A 200-year-old Kali temple in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, collapsed while being demolished for a road project on July 10.
Sadly, Baldev Yadav, a 45-year-old worker guiding the ropes, lost his life when the dome fell after hitting a bulldozer bucket.
Another worker was injured; both were working for a Public Works Department contractor.
Authorities not alerted and probe launched
The demolition happened without alerting local authorities or police, which has raised concerns about safety and proper procedures.
The temple's idols had just been moved to a new site days earlier.
After the accident, all work stopped and rescue teams were called in.
Officials have now launched an investigation to find out what went wrong.