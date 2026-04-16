Mukesh, 27, arrested after sexually assaulting woman in Ranjit Nagar
A 70-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her Ranjit Nagar home, central Delhi, on April 11.
The accused, Mukesh, 27, visited her house asking for water and confirmed she was alone before returning to commit the crime.
He was arrested on April 13 after police used CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and local intelligence to trace him; his confession came during interrogation after the arrest.
Police identify suspect using CCTV
Police first responded to a call about an assault and got the victim medical help right away.
Initially, a case was registered for physical harm and intimidation against an unknown person. The next day, after the victim's daughter reported possible sexual assault, further medical checks confirmed it.
Using CCTV and local tips, Deputy Commissioner Rohit Rajbir Singh's team identified Mukesh.
He was caught on April 13 in east Delhi and allegedly confessed during questioning.
He's now in judicial custody as legal proceedings move forward.