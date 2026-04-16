Mukesh, 27, arrested after sexually assaulting woman in Ranjit Nagar

Police identify suspect using CCTV

Police first responded to a call about an assault and got the victim medical help right away.

Initially, a case was registered for physical harm and intimidation against an unknown person. The next day, after the victim's daughter reported possible sexual assault, further medical checks confirmed it.

Using CCTV and local tips, Deputy Commissioner Rohit Rajbir Singh's team identified Mukesh.

He was caught on April 13 in east Delhi and allegedly confessed during questioning.

He's now in judicial custody as legal proceedings move forward.