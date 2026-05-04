Muktsar court grants Shamsher Singh bail in 50L extortion case
Shamsher Singh, father of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, has been granted bail by a Muktsar court in a ₹50 lakh extortion case.
Even with the court's nod, he'll stay in custody until his bail paperwork is sorted.
Shamsher and his wife Preetpal Kaur were arrested from Amritsar back in January after a school teacher reported getting a WhatsApp call demanding money.
Threats from international number prompted FIR
The case started when the teacher received threats from an international number. Shamsher's name wasn't mentioned at first but was added to the FIR later based on new statements, leading to his and his wife's arrest.
For context: Shamsher is a former police officer who was forced to retire over murder allegations, and his son Goldy Brar (accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder) is designated a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and believed to be hiding in the US.