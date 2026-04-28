Multiple crashes across Uttar Pradesh kill 12 people overnight

Kannauj and Bahraich crashes kill 5

Kannauj saw another heartbreaking loss as Deepak and Anamika were killed while on their way to a relative's home in Etawah, before she was to appear for a Home Guard recruitment examination in Agra the next morning, when a car hit their motorcycle near Bandhara village.

Meanwhile, in Bahraich, three youths, including two cousins, returning home after attending a wedding function lost their lives in a hit-and-run. Police are still searching for an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

10 more people were injured and are being treated at the named hospital.