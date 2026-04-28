Multiple crashes across Uttar Pradesh kill 12 people overnight
A rough night on Uttar Pradesh roads saw four separate crashes leave 12 people dead across Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Gorakhpur, and Bahraich.
In Farrukhabad, an overloaded auto-rickshaw collided with a truck, claiming the lives of a couple, their baby, and one other person.
Over in Gorakhpur, three young men died when their SUV crashed into a tractor trolley.
Kannauj and Bahraich crashes kill 5
Kannauj saw another heartbreaking loss as Deepak and Anamika were killed while on their way to a relative's home in Etawah, before she was to appear for a Home Guard recruitment examination in Agra the next morning, when a car hit their motorcycle near Bandhara village.
Meanwhile, in Bahraich, three youths, including two cousins, returning home after attending a wedding function lost their lives in a hit-and-run. Police are still searching for an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.
10 more people were injured and are being treated at the named hospital.