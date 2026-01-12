NHAI sets 4 Guinness World Records for highway construction

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set four new Guinness World Records in the construction of the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-544G). The records were achieved on January 6 and January 11, 2026. The first was done near Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh , for the longest continuous laying of Bituminous Concrete (BC) over a section measuring 28.89-lane km, or a three-lane wide stretch of 9.63km in length within 24 hours.

Second record Record for highest quantity of BC laid The second Guinness World Record by the NHAI was for laying the highest quantity of 10,655 metric tons (MT) of BC in a single day. Both these records were set for the first time under a six-lane National Highway project in an economic corridor. On January 11, two more Guinness World Records were created by the NHAI. These included laying 57,500 MT of BC and paving a continuous stretch measuring 156-lane km or a three-lane wide 52km long section.

New achievements NHAI's records surpass previous world record The latest records by the NHAI surpassed the previous world record of 84.40-lane km or a two-lane wide stretch of 42.20km long section. The construction was carried out in collaboration with Rajpath Infracon Private Limited, using advanced construction equipment and machinery such as 70 tippers, five hot mix plants, one paver, and 17 rollers. The entire process was monitored for quality control by premier institutions like IIT-Bombay to ensure adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety.